Vadivelu likely to be discharged soon after full recovery from COVID-19: Hospital authorities

Actor and comedian Vadivelu tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ag o. The actor who is getting treated at the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre is recovering well and is presently stable, according to the hospital. The medical staff has further informed that the actor is likely to be discharged soon post full recovery. Vadivelu was admitted to the hospital on 23 December after getting a positive COVID-19 report.

Vadivelu along with director Suraj and composer Santosh Narayanan visited London for the pre-production work of their upcoming outing, Naai Sekar Returns. After they returned, Vadivelu developed symptoms of COVID-19. After his COVID-19 test results turned positive, he was admitted to a hospital in Porur. A few days later, director Suraj also tested positive for the virus and was admitted to a hospital. In the meantime, others who were present in London with them have isolated themselves at their home as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, Naai Sekar Returns will mark the comeback of Vadivelu. Penned and directed by Suraaj, the project is being financed by Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Production. Besides Vadivelu, Priya Bhavani Shankar is also likely to play a crucial role in the film. Santhosh Narayanan has composes the music for this movie, which is likely to go on floors in a few months. Further details regarding Naai Sekar Returns will only be available in the coming weeks. Also, the first look poster for the film is out and had gone viral on the social media.