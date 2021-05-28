Vairamuthu ONV Award Controversy: Adoor Gopalakrishnan defends the decision, jury to re examine the award

Amidst the protest by the celebs and people on social media against Vairamuthu, filmmaker and ONV Cultural Academy president Adoor Gopalakrishnan has defended the decision saying the award is given based on literary merit and not on their character.

Many celebrities like Chinmayi Sripaada, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Geethu Mohandas and Rima Kallingal slammed ONV Cultural Academy for honouring Me Too accused Vairamuthu with an award. Filmmaker Geetu Mohandas wrote, “An award in the name of one of our greatest literary figure shouldn’t go to a man accused by 17 women of sexual harassment. In solidarity with you Chinmayi".

Not just celebs, even common people have protested against the same on social media. Vairamuthu, who was accused of alleged sexual misconduct by 17 women during the #MeToo movement, has been given the fifth ONV literary award. The South Indian film industry is shocked over the decision by the jury.

Filmmaker and ONV Cultural Academy president Adoor Gopalakrishnan defended the decision by saying that the award is given based on literary merit and not on their character. "The recipient is selected by the jury based on literary merit. One can’t check the character while giving an award and the basis of the award is purely literary work," the New IndianExpress quoted Adoor.

“I think the jury wasn’t aware at the time about such accusations. Even then, why should we re-examine the decision when it is the work that matters. Vairamuthu is an outstanding writer. Anyone can accuse a person of anything but that’s just an allegation. We can’t take any action based on allegations. And it is not morally right as well,” ONV Cultural Academy president further said.

Meanwhile, reports state after the protest, the jury of ONV Cultural Academy will re-examine the decision for the award given to Vairamuthu.

Check out Geethu Mohandas' Facebook post below:

Also Read: #MeToo accused and Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu conferred with ONV Award; Parvathy calls out award jury

Credits :New Indian Express

Share your comment ×