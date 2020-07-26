  1. Home
Vairamuthu supports AR Rahman's statement on being sidelined in Bollywood; Here's how Twitterati reacted

Indian poet and lyricist Vairamuthu, who works in Tamil film industry also took to Twitter to support A R Rahman over his recent statement on Bollywood.
Music maestro and two-time Grammy winner AR Rahman recently opened up about composing music in fewer Bollywood movies. Rahman, who has composed the music for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s recently released Dil Bechara, made some shocking revelations that has taken social media by storm.  In an interview with Radio Mirchi, A R Rahman said, "I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours." Also said that there is a whole gang in Bollywood who is working against him, without them knowing that they are harming. Ever since he made this revelation, fans thronged to social media in support of him. 

Indian poet and lyricist Vairamuthu, who works in Tamil film industry also took to Twitter to support A R Rahman. A video of him speaking in support of Rahman has surfaced on social media. However, Twitterati are bashing him for his comment in the video as he was accused of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement by singer Chinmayi and many others from Tamil film industry. 

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Vairamuthu's support for AR Rahman: 

Meanwhile, AR Rahman also revealed that director Mukesh Chhabra had been told many stories against him and was asked not to approach him for work. 

“When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ‘Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him [Rahman] and they told me stories after stories.’ I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm.” A Rahman reportedly said during the interview. 

Anonymous 1 hour ago

If Bollywood can sideline maestro like A. R. Rehman than nothing is left for doubt they can stoop to any level... I don't know how this industry is working but it doesn't deserve to be called as industry it is a disgraceful market...

