Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh next film titled Konda Polam; Actor looks intense in the FIRST LOOK

Vaisshnav Tej, who marked the best debut of Tollywood with his 2021 film Uppena, is back with another interesting film, which is based on the book Kondapolam. Today, the makers released the title and first look. While the title is same as the book name, Kondapolam, the first look shows Vaisshnav intense with mountains and sheeps in the background.

Kondapolam is directed by the master director Krish Jagarlamudi and features Rakul Preet Singh as the leading lady. She is playing the role of a village girl in this movie. This film is based on the well-acclaimed novel Kondapolam, which was written by Sannapu Reddy Venkat Ramireddy. The novel Kondapolam deals with the lives of hard-working villagers who leave their homes and live in the hills along with their cattle and sheep to collect natural essentials in the mountains during the drought season.

Konda Polan is produced by Y Rajeev Reddy and J Sai Babu under the First Frame Entertainments banner. Music is composed by M. M. Keeravani.

Also Read: Valimai actor Thala Ajith's PHOTOS & VIDEOS go viral as he gears up for National Rifle Championship next month

On the other hand, Vaisshnav Tej is also working on his next movie directed by Gireesaya, who directed the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy. Rakul has multiple projects lined up in Tollywood, Kollywood and Bollywood. The actress is awaiting the release of her Tamil movies Ayalaan opposite Sivakarthikeyan and Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. She also has 3 Hindi movies in her pocket including Mayday, Thank God and Attack.