Vaishnav Tej kick starts shoot of his next film with director Gireesaaya; See PIC

Vaishnav Tej is the rising young star from the Mega family. He made his debut with Uppena, which became a sensational hit. Vaishnav Tej’s character as Aasi in the movie was received well, both by the audiences and critics alike Making the hard work worthwhile, Uppena became one of the best debut movies in recent times. Now, Vaishnav Tej is collaborating with the director Gireesaaya for the new Telugu movie, which is tentatively being referred to as Vaisshnav3.

The makers took to social media and shared a photo with Vaishnav Tej and the team to announce that the shoot has kickstarted. The team is currently shooting the first schedule in Hyderabad with all COVID-19 protocols. The actor took a long break after his debut film due to the second wave of coronavirus. However, as he resumed the shoot, fans have huge expectations of this film, following the super success of Uppena. Check out the post below:

Touted to be a perfect family entertainer, Vaisshnav3 is directed by Gireesaaya, who directed the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy (2017). The film is bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Ketika Sharma is the leading lady. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Vaishnav is also working on a movie opposite Rakul Preet Singh, directed by Krish.