Vaishnav Tej sets a record as a debut hero even after Uppena's theatrical release; Details Inside

Panja Vaishnav Tej and Kriti Shetty have successfully managed to strike a chord with the youth audience yet again after the film's grand theatrical release.

At the start of 2021 amidst the pandemic, a lot of South Indian films managed to hit the big screen. Despite the pandemic situation, the audience flooded into theaters to watch their favourite star back on the big screen. However, a lot of films did unexpectedly well and it is great to see how the choice of content is gradually changing among the audience. One of the Telugu films Uppena starring Panja Vaishnav Tej and Kriti Shetty in the lead roles collected a worldwide Rs 100 crores, a massive feat for debutant hero, heroine and a fresh director. Now months after its theatrical release, the film has managed to set a new record yet again.

The film has registered the highest TRP for a debut hero. Yes, Uppena in its world television premiere on Star Maa has got a record 18.5 rating. Clearly, Panja Vaishnav Tej and Kriti Shetty have successfully managed to strike a chord with the youth audience again. Their beautiful romance with a super hit musical album by Devi Sri Prasad, visual brilliance from Sham Dat and impressive writing cum direction by Buchi Babu Sana is being lauded by the audience.

Tamil star Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathy has also found a new ground in the Telugu industry and his presence was one of the highlights in the film.

Uppena was originally slated to release on April 2, 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film released theatrically on 12 February 2021.

Credits :Pinkvilla

