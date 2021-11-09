Vaishnavi Ganatra opens up on sharing screen space with Nagarjuna Akkineni: I learnt a lot from him

Television actress Vaishnavi Ganatra enjoys sharing screen space with Nagarjuna Akkineni in Telugu film 'The Ghost'. It features Nagarjuna Akkineni and Anikha Surendran.

The film is directed by Praveen Sattaru and is produced by Narayan Das K. Narang, Pushkar Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar while cinematography is by Mukesh G.

She says this comes as a great opportunity for her to share screen space with such big names: "So far in my career I have only done television shows and web series. Suddenly sharing even a little screen space with a stalwart like Nagarjuna Sir has been an enriching experience.

"After I gave my first shot in front of Nagarjuna Sir, he came up to me, patted me on my head and said, 'Well done'," she adds.

"It was very humbling to meet a mega star like Nagarjuna Sir. I learnt a lot from him and I can't wait to share the screen with him once more. I am still dreaming big and hoping to achieve big," she concludes.

