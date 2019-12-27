Vaishnavi Gowda starrer Agnisakshi to go off air soon; Deets Inside

Kannada show Agnisakshi, which features Vaishnavi Gowda in the lead role, is like to bring its curtains down soon owing to declining TRPs.

Kannada popular drama Agnisakhi, starring Vaishnavi Gowda in the lead has been one of the most loved shows among the audience. The show has been ruling the television screen for over six years now and has been winning hearts with its storyline. In fact, the team recently celebrated the milestone of completing 1500 episodes. However, despite enjoying massive popularity, this popular family drama Agnisakshi will soon be going off air and will be replaced by the new show Geeta.

According to a report published in Times of India, Agnisakshi will be ending owing to a drastic dip in its TRPs. Reportedly, the family drama, which once ruled the TRP charts, has now been struggling to garner decent TRPs. Apparently, this is one of the reason that the makers are planning to bring the curtains down for the show. Interestingly, Agnisakshi served as a shot to fame for director Mysore Manju who had initially directed the family drama and won a lot of appreciation for his directing skills. He was later replaced by Mallikarjun. To note, Vijay Suriya, who played the lead role of Siddharth in the show, had recently walked out of Agnisakshi after his contract with the channel came to an end.

Although an official announcement is yet to be made regarding Agnisakshi going off air, this piece of news has certainly got the fans disappointed. Apart from Vijay and Vaishnavi, Agnisakshi also stars Ishtitha Varsha, Priyanka, Rajesh Dhruva, Aishwarya Salimath, Sukratha Nag, Mukhyamantri Chandru, Arjun Ramesh, Anusha Rao, Vanitha Vasu and many other stars in pivotal roles.

Credits :Times Of India

Read More