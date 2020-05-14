Vakeel Saab actor Pawan Kalyan to essay the lead role in Driving License remake? Find Out

The latest news reports suggest that the Vakeel Saab actor will be essaying the role originally played by Malayalam actor cum director Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The south actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan is expected to play the lead character in the upcoming remake of Driving License. The latest news reports suggest that the Vakeel Saab actor will be essaying the role originally played by Malayalam actor cum director Prithviraj Sukumaran. The news reports state that a producer from the Telugu film industry saw the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Driving License and was very impressed by the film. The producer has reportedly presented the idea of remaking the film to the Gabbar Singh actor and is very keen on having him as the lead actor. There is no official announcement made by the makers of the remake of Driving License so far.

But, the fans and followers of Pawan Kalyan would love to see him play the lead character the remake of the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer. Previously it was reported that actor cum producer Ram Charan has bought the remake rights of the Prithviraj Sukumaran film. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is looking forward to his film titled Vakeel Saab which is also a remake of the superhit Bollywood film called Pink.

The Kushi actor will be essaying the role originally played by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The fans and film audiences are very excited about the Venu Sriram directorial. The first look of Vakeel Saab has generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and audience members who want to see Pawan Kalyan back on the silver screen. The Malayalam flick Driving License was helmed by Jean Paul Lal.

