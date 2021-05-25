Vakeel Saab actress Nivetha Thomas dazzles in the latest photo as she dons a red saree

Nivetha Thomas looks gorgeous as ever in a photo that sees her posing with a cup of coffee. Fans of the actress can't get enough of her simplicity and beauty.

Nivetha Thomas who played Vemula Pallavi in Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab has treated her fans with a stunning photo of herself in a red saree. The actress looks gorgeous as ever in a photo that sees her posing with a cup of coffee. Fans of the actress can't get enough of her simplicity and beauty. Nivetha fans have been sending lots of fire and heart emoticons in the comment section of the photo. Meanwhile, Nivetha recently recovered from COVID-19.

During the promotions of Vakeel Saab, Niveth wrote on Instagram story, "Hi everyone, I've tested positive for COVID-19 and have isolated myself, adhering to all medical protocols and look forward to making a complete recovery. I want to thank everyone for their support and love and in particular, thank my medical team that has ensured the best care. Please be safe, wear a mask. Love, Nivetha." Now, the stunner has recovered and doing well! She is glowing as ever in her latest photo.

Nivetha's social media account is filled with some stunning photos of her that might leave you mesmerised. Here's a look at her another beautiful photo clicked on the sets of Vakeel Saab last year.

Check out more photos below:

Thomas made her debut with the 2008 Malayalam film Veruthe Oru Bharya. She went on to win the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist. She has been a part of movies like Ninnu Kori (2017), Jai Lava Kusa (2017), 118 (2019), Brochevarevarura (2019), Darbar (2020), V (2020).

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×