Vakeel Saab director confirms Trivikram Srinivas has no involvement with Pawan Kalyan starrer

Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab has been making headlines ever since its inception. The movie's director has confirmed that Trivikram Srinivas has no involvement in the same.

Pawan Kalyan fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming movie titled Vakeel Saab. It has been grabbing attention in media for a very long time since it also marks the comeback of the power star after a long hiatus. Of late, there has been a buzz that noted filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas has penned down the key dialogues as well as the basic screenplay of the movie. However, all these facts have now turned out to be mere speculations.

The Telugu drama's director Venu Sriram has confirmed that the S/O Satyamurthy director has no involvement with the Pawan Kalyan starrer. However, Srinivas did think about writing the dialogues but could not do so as he was busy with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo back when the pre-production process of Vakeel Saab was going on. Meanwhile, Sriram has revealed that all the key dialogues and the script of the movie have been written by him and his team.

Talking about Vakeel Saab, it is an official remake of the 2016 Bollywood movie Pink featuring Amitabh Bachchan, , Angad Bedi, and others in the lead roles. Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the courtroom drama also features Prakash Raj, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla in pivotal roles. The movie has been co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. The music for Vakeel Saab has been composed by S. Thaman. Its release date has now been delayed because of the Coronavirus crisis.

