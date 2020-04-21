Vakeel Saab director REVEALS Pawan Kalyan travelled 600 km daily for the movie's first shooting schedule

Pawan Kalyan will be making his comeback into movies with the social thriller, Vakeel Saab. The movie's director reveals how the power star worked hard to make the shoot happen.

Power star Pawan Kalyan took a hiatus from acting after his 2018 action drama Agnyaathavaasi. But now, the actor is all geared up to make a comeback into the world of entertainment with the movie Vakeel Saab. He went ahead and signed the social thriller despite being busy with his political commitments. Vakeel Saab’s director Venu Sriram has revealed the struggles and problems faced by the superstar in order to ensure the movie’s shoot continues without any kind of hassle.

As revealed by the director, Pawan Kalyan had to travel 600 km daily during the first shooting schedule held in January. This is because he had to keep juggling between Vijayawada and Hyderabad for almost 22 days to complete the shoot. Moreover, Sriram also mentions that the actor did not miss out on even a single day of the shoot, a commitment that is worth praises. The director has also stated that the majority of the shoot for Vakeel Saab has already been completed.

He has also revealed that the remaining parts of the Telugu drama will be completed once the lockdown ends. For the unversed, Vakeel Saab happens to be the official remake of the 2016 Bollywood movie Pink featuring Amitabh Bachchan, and others in the lead roles. It has been co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju and marks the return of Pawan Kalyan to movies after a gap of two years. It also features Nivetha Thomas, Prakash Raj, and Anjali in pivotal roles.

