Vakeel Saab: Fans of Pawan Kalyan create ruckus at Vizag theatre after the release of trailer; WATCH video

A video of the fans from a theatre in Vizag is going viral that shows the fans of Pawan Kalyan creating ruckus after the release of Vakeel Saab’s trailer.

The trailer of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming court room drama titled Vakeel Saab was released yesterday by the makers. Fans of the actor-politician were seen thronging the theatres on Monday evening to watch the trailer on the big screen after more than three years. In one of the theatres, fans were seen pushing each other down and creating a stampede like situation. It can be seen in the video, that the uncontrollable fans did not stop even after a guard tried to stop them.

It can be seen in the video that glass doors were broken with the ruckus and a few of the fans were seen falling on the glass pieces. However, their rush to enter the theatre did not stop. According to media reports, the incident occurred at the Sangam Sarat dual-screen theatre in Vizag. As Pawan Kalyan is ending his two years of sabbatical from films with Vakeel Saab, fans are excited more than ever to see him on the big screens.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Ruckus erupted at a theatre in Visakhapatnam during the release of the trailer of actor & Jan Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's movie, yesterday pic.twitter.com/MjNrpxto1d — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

Vakeel Saab is the official Tollywood remake of the National Award Winning Bollywood film Pink with Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. The Tamil version of the film titled Ner Konda Paarvai had Ajith Kumar in the lead role. Directed by Venu Sriram the film has Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla as the leading ladies, while Prakash Raj will be seen playing a key supporting role, while Shruti Haasan will be seen playing a key role.

