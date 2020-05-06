Vakeel Saab ‘It’s a huge challenge to not dilute Pawan Kalyan’s image’, says S Thaman

Music director S Thaman opened up that it was a huge challenge for him to compose music for Vakeel Saab as it was difficult for him to not dilute Pawan Kalyan’s image.

After almost two years, Tollywood’s Power Star Pawan Kalyan had made a come-back to movies with his upcoming film Vakeel Saab. The film is the official Telugu remake of National Award-winning Bollywood film Pink, and Pawan Kalyan is reprising the role of Amitabh Bachchan in the film. S Thaman has been roped in to compose music for Vakeel Saab. Talking during an interview, Thaman said that it has been a huge challenge for him to compose music for the film.

He was quoted as saying by 123Telugu, “As a fan, I know that any Pawan Kalyan starrer has high expectations riding on its audio album. Pawan’s stardom and the strong, emotional story in Vakeel Saab made me more responsible. It’s been a huge challenge for me to not dilute Power Star’s image and lift his heroism by not deviating from the film’s core story”. It is to be noted that the song Maguva Maguva from Vakeel Saab, which was released on the occasion of International Women’s Day became a big success.

Vakeel Saab will have Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla as the leading female cast, while Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the lawyer. The film is being directed by Sriram Venu will be and it is jointly bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, who has delivered some megahit movies with Pawan Kalyan, has been roped in to write dialogues for this film too.

