  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vakeel Saab: Makers of Pawan Kalyan starrer to unveil the film's motion poster on September 2?

News reports about the Pawan Kalyan starrer state that makers will be unveiling the motion poster on September 2. This film is helmed by director Venu Sriram.
11325 reads Mumbai
pawan kalyan,South,Vakeel SaabVakeel Saab: Makers of Pawan Kalyan starrer to unveil the film's motion poster on September 2?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

There is a strong buzz in the film industry that the makers of the upcoming film, titled Vakeel Saab are planning to release the film's motion poster on September 2. The news reports about the Pawan Kalyan starrer state that makers will be unveiling the motion poster on September 2. This film is helmed by ace director Venu Sriram. Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of the Bollywood flick called Pink. Pawan Kalyan will reportedly essay the role which was originally played by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. 

Music composer S Thaman has tweeted saying 'Wed-nes-day' which is directly hinting at the film Vakeel Saab's motion poster being unveiled by the makers. The Pawan Kalyan starrer has music direction by S Thaman, and this gives the fans and film audience a good reason to be hopeful of getting a glimpse into what the film would be like. The lead star of the Venu Sriram directorial enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The fans and followers of Pawan Kalyan are eagerly waiting to see the film. The film was reportedly slated for a release, but due to the COVID 19 crisis, the makers had to postpone the film's release. 

Check out the tweet:

Now, with the latest update on the Pawan Kalyan starrer, the fans are looking forward to watching the film Vakeel Saab's first ever motion poster. If the news reports are to be believed then the fans of the actor are surely in for a delight with Vakeel Saab's motion poster release. The makers of the film had previously released the lead actor's first look poster, which the fans and film audiences loved.

(ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan's film with director Harish Shankar to be a police drama?)

Credits :telugucinema.com

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement