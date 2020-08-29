Vakeel Saab: Makers of Pawan Kalyan starrer to unveil the film's motion poster on September 2?

News reports about the Pawan Kalyan starrer state that makers will be unveiling the motion poster on September 2. This film is helmed by director Venu Sriram.

There is a strong buzz in the film industry that the makers of the upcoming film, titled Vakeel Saab are planning to release the film's motion poster on September 2. The news reports about the Pawan Kalyan starrer state that makers will be unveiling the motion poster on September 2. This film is helmed by ace director Venu Sriram. Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of the Bollywood flick called Pink. Pawan Kalyan will reportedly essay the role which was originally played by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Music composer S Thaman has tweeted saying 'Wed-nes-day' which is directly hinting at the film Vakeel Saab's motion poster being unveiled by the makers. The Pawan Kalyan starrer has music direction by S Thaman, and this gives the fans and film audience a good reason to be hopeful of getting a glimpse into what the film would be like. The lead star of the Venu Sriram directorial enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The fans and followers of Pawan Kalyan are eagerly waiting to see the film. The film was reportedly slated for a release, but due to the COVID 19 crisis, the makers had to postpone the film's release.

Check out the tweet:

WED - NES - DAY !! — thaman S (@MusicThaman) August 28, 2020

Now, with the latest update on the Pawan Kalyan starrer, the fans are looking forward to watching the film Vakeel Saab's first ever motion poster. If the news reports are to be believed then the fans of the actor are surely in for a delight with Vakeel Saab's motion poster release. The makers of the film had previously released the lead actor's first look poster, which the fans and film audiences loved.

