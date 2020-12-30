Vakeel Saab: Makers share PHOTOS of Pawan Kalyan as it’s a wrap for the Power Star’s portions

Sharing photos of Pawan Kalyan from the sets of his upcoming film Vakeel Saab, the makers revealed that it's a wrap for the actor's portions.

The makers of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Vakeel Saab took to their social media space and announced that the portions of the Power Star are wrapped up. Revealing the news, the makers also shared some photos of the actor from the sets of the film. They wrote, “And it's a wrap for @PawanKalyan on #VakeelSaab sets. We all had a BLAST working with the Power Star. The POWER will unleash very soon!”

Reports suggested earlier that the makers were eyeing for Sankranti 2021 release. It was expected that the teaser of the film will be released on October 25 on the occasion of Dussehra. However, to the disappointment of the Power Star’s fans, the makers have not made any announcement regarding the film’s release so far. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla will be seen as the leading female cast of the film, while Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the lawyer, who advocates for the victims.

The film is produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Directed by Sriram Venu, Vakeel Saab is the official Tollywood remake of Hindi film Pink, which was remade in Tamil with Thala Ajith playing the lead role. Meanwhile, other than Vakeel Saab, it was recently announced that Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming cop drama will have Rana Daggubati as yet another lead actor. Photos of Pawan Kalyan from the film’s launch were also shared by the makers on social media.

