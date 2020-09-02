  1. Home
Vakeel Saab Motion Poster OUT: Pawan Kalyan is ready to conquer with his intense lawyer look; BGM is thrilling

On Pawan Kalyan's birthday, the makers of Vakeel Saab have released a motion poster and it is quite intense. The film is the Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink.
13295 reads Mumbai Updated: September 2, 2020 09:57 am
Vakeel Saab Motion Poster OUT: Pawan Kalyan is ready to conquer with his intense lawyer look; BGM is thrilling
Politician-actor Pawan Kalyan is making a comeback with Venu Sriram's film titled, Vakeel Saab. The film is the Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan's critically acclaimed Hindi film, Pink. On Pawan Kalyan's birthday, the makers of Vakeel Saab have released motion poster and it has set high expectations already. The actor's sharp look as a lawyer and BGM by Thaman S sets the right tone. The film also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla. Sharing the motion poster on Twitter, Thaman wrote, "HE WILL CONQUER SOON...My Love & Respect To Our #leader Shri @PawanKalyan Gaaru #SathyamevaJayathe." 

The motion poster has been released on Power Star's birthday and fans can't keep calm. Pawan Kalyan's look has already grabbed a lot of attention and moviegoers can't wait to know what's next in store for them. The Tamil version of Pink starring Thala Ajith was a huge hit and managed to hit the right chord as it sent a powerful message. Now, it remains to see if Pawan Kalyan can do justice to the role of a lawyer in this upcoming courtroom drama. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Agnyaathavaasi in 2018 and it was directed by Trivikram Srinivas. 

Check out motion poster below: 

Vakeel Saab's first single Maguva Maguva was released earlier and has been sung by Sid Sriram. The music is by Thaman S. 

Vakeel Saab was scheduled to release in May but due to Pandemic, the makers had to postpone since certain portions of the shoot were left to complete. The courtroom drama is produced by Dil Raju, Shirish under the banners Sri Venkateswara Creations, Bay View Projects. Boney Kapoor is the presenter for the film. 

