Vakeel Saab: Pawan Kalyan to make a powerful entry in the remake unlike the Bollywood version

If there is one movie that has been creating a lot of buzz in the media for the past few days, it is the power star Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab. The most solid reason for the same is that it marks his return into acting after almost two years. For the unversed, Vakeel Saab happens to be a remake of the 2016 Bollywood movie Pink featuring Amitabh Bachchan, , Angad Bedi, and others in the lead roles.

Now, as we all know, there were no heroic entries in the original movie and Big B had a quite simple entry in the same. However, as per the latest reports, Pawan Kalyan will be given a powerful entry in Vakeel Saab given his mass image among the public. Moreover, the makers are also making certain changes in the script in order to satisfy the fans of the superstar who are now waiting eagerly to watch him on the big screen again.

Meanwhile, check out Pawan Kalyan's first look from Vakeel Saab below:

As for the movie, it has been helmed by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor and is slated to be released in the month of May. But given the current situation owing to the Coronavirus scare, its release date has also been shelved like all other movies. The Telugu social thriller also features Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Prakash Raj, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in the lead roles. The music for Vakeel Saab has been given by S. Thaman.

