Vakeel Saab: Pawan Kalyan makes his way to the film's Hyderabad set; To finish his scenes in one schedule?

As per the reports, Pawan Kalyan will shoot his portions for 10 days in one schedule for Vakeel Saab.

In what comes as an unexpected piece of sweet news, it is being reported that Power Star Pawan Kalyan has joined the sets of his upcoming film Vakeel Saab in Hyderabad. The reports also stated that the actor will finish his portions for the film in one schedule. Apparently, the shooting of his portions will go on for the next ten days after which his portions will be wrapped up. There were reports which suggested earlier that the makers were eying for Sankranti 2021 release.

It was expected that the teaser of the film will be released on October 25 on the occasion of Dussehra. However, to the disappointment of the Powe Star’s fans, it did not happen. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla will be seen as the leading female cast of the film, while Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the lawyer, who advocates for the victims. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju.

Directed by Sriram Venu, Vakeel Saab is the official Tollywood remake of Hindi film Pink, which was remade in Tamil too, with Thala Ajith playing the lead role. As Pawan Kalyan is making a re-entry to the Tollywood industry after a short break as he was busy in politics, fans have huge expectations of this film and they are desperately waiting to see the Power Star on the big screens yet again.

