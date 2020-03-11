Vakeel Saab: Pawan Kalyan starrer to have Ileana D'Cruz as the female lead? Find Out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Now, the latest update on the Pawan Kalyan starrer is that Baadshaho actress Ileana D'Cruz will be seen as the female lead.

The Power Star of the south film industry, Pawan Kalyan will be seen in the upcoming film titled Vakeel Saab. This film is a remake of the Bollywood film, Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Panna, and Kirti Kulhari. There was a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Krack actress Shruti Haasan will be seen as the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan. But, now the latest update on the Pawan Kalyan starrer is that the Baadshaho actress Ileana D'Cruz will be seen as the female lead. There is no confirmation yet about the news of the Rustom actress coming on board.

The Bollywood film, Pink was also remade in Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai. This film has south star Thala Ajith in the lead. The Ajith Kumar starrer had Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress Vidya Balan essaying the role of Thala Ajith's wife. The Telugu remake of Pink, which is called Vakeel Saab will have Pawan Kalyan essaying the lead role which was originally played by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The first look of the Pawan Kalyan starrer was unveiled by the makers of the film and the fans are very excited about the south flick.

The latest update on the film also suggests that the makers will be announcing the name of the actress who will essay the female lead in Vakeel Saab. All eyes are now on the announcement as the fans and film audience are looking forward to knowing who will star opposite the Power Star. As per news reports, the shoot of Vakeel Saab will be wrapped up soon.

