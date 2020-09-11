Vakeel Saab: Pawan Kalyan starrer's team to resume its shoot from September 23?

The news reports further go on to add that the team will shoot without the lead star. Pawan Kalyan who is fondly known as Power Star will reportedly join the cast and crew in the month of October or November.

The latest news update about the Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab states that the team is all set to resume the filming work from September 23. The news reports further go on to add that the team will shoot without the lead star. The actor who is fondly known as Power Star will reportedly join the cast and crew in the month of October or November. The makers of the much awaited drama have not yet officially announced as to when the lead star of the film will resume shooting.

The film is helmed by ace director Venu Sriram. The Pawan Kalyan starrer is a remake of the Bollywood flick called Pink. The Power Star, Pawan Kalyan is essaying the role which was originally played by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The makers recently unveiled a poster of the film which featured the lead actor in a lawyer's look. The fans and film audiences were very impressed by the latest poster of Vakeel Saab. The film's lead star enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts, and after the poster was out the fans also shared their thoughts about it.

The audience members and fans of Pawan Kalyan are now eagerly looking forward to the Venu Sriram directorial. Some time back, a still from the film was leaked on social media. The lead actor of the upcoming drama is seen in a courtroom in his lawyer's avatar. The latest news update about the film is generating a lot of interest and intrigue in the minds of the audience members.

