  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vakeel Saab: Power Star Pawan Kalyan packs a punch in the trailer of the Venu Sriram directorial

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, Vakeel Saab also has Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla in the lead roles.
Mumbai
Vakeel Saab: Power Star Pawan Kalyan packs a punch in the trailer of the Venu Sriram directorial
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Producer Boney Kapoor on Monday took to his social media space and released the much-awaited trailer of Vakeel Saab, featuring Power Star Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. Sharing the trailer, the producer wrote, “Ultimately Justice will win when you’ve the right person on your side (sic)”. Vakeel Saab is the official Tollywood remake of the National Award Winning Bollywood film Pink with Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. The Tamil version of the film titled Ner Konda Paarvai had Ajith Kumar in the lead role.

From the trailer, it is understood that the film will have some heroic moments which will be amazing treat to the fans of Pawan Kalyan. Directed by Venu Sriram the film has Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla as the leading ladies, while Prakash Raj will be seen playing a key supporting role. Vakeel Saab, which marks Pawan’s return from a two-year sabbatical after Agnyaathavaasi (2018), will also star Shruti Haasan in a pivotal role.

Watch the trailer here:

Also Read: Dhanush thanks Atrangi Re’s director Anand L Rai and writer Himanshu as he posts PHOTO with them post wrap up

The film is all set to hit the big screens on April 9. Apart from Vakeel Saab, Pawan Kalyan has a handful of films in his kitty. He was recently spotted on the sets of his film with Saagar K Chandra, which is reported to be the Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. It has Rana Daggubati in a key role. His motion poster for Krish’s period drama was also released recently.

Credits :YouTube

You may like these
Vakeel Saab: Makers of Pawan Kalyan starrer unveil Women's Day special poster to celebrate the spirit of women
Sathyameva Jayathe Song: Pawan Kalyan's new song from Vakeel Saab out and it will give you goosebumps
Vakeel Saab Teaser: Pawan Kalyan makes powerful comeback & promises stellar remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink
#VakeelSaabTEASER trends as Pawan Kalyan fans take social media by storm ahead of film's teaser release
Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab: Shruti Haasan opens up on prepping for her role; To shoot in January
Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab: Sreemukhi shares PHOTOS with the Power Star from the sets
close