Vakeel Saab: Power Star Pawan Kalyan packs a punch in the trailer of the Venu Sriram directorial

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, Vakeel Saab also has Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla in the lead roles.

Producer Boney Kapoor on Monday took to his social media space and released the much-awaited trailer of Vakeel Saab, featuring Power Star Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. Sharing the trailer, the producer wrote, “Ultimately Justice will win when you’ve the right person on your side (sic)”. Vakeel Saab is the official Tollywood remake of the National Award Winning Bollywood film Pink with Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. The Tamil version of the film titled Ner Konda Paarvai had Ajith Kumar in the lead role.

From the trailer, it is understood that the film will have some heroic moments which will be amazing treat to the fans of Pawan Kalyan. Directed by Venu Sriram the film has Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla as the leading ladies, while Prakash Raj will be seen playing a key supporting role. Vakeel Saab, which marks Pawan’s return from a two-year sabbatical after Agnyaathavaasi (2018), will also star Shruti Haasan in a pivotal role.

The film is all set to hit the big screens on April 9. Apart from Vakeel Saab, Pawan Kalyan has a handful of films in his kitty. He was recently spotted on the sets of his film with Saagar K Chandra, which is reported to be the Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. It has Rana Daggubati in a key role. His motion poster for Krish’s period drama was also released recently.

