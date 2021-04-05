Vakeel Saab Pre Release Event: Pawan Kalyan's speech on Amitabh Bachchan to recalling Chiranjeevi's advise

Vakeel Saab's pre-release event was grand and Pawan Kalyan's speech was the highlight of the evening.

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan has geared up for the grand release of his comeback film, Vakeel Saab. Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink, Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju. The makers recently hosted a grand pre-release event of the film, which was attended by the entire cast and crew. Actresses Anjali and Ananya were also a part of the film while Nivetha Thomas skipped the pre-release event since she has tested positive for COVID-19. Well, the event was as grand as possible and of course, Pawan Kalyan's speech was the highlight of the evening.

Calling himself a crazy Amitabh Bachchan fan, he said, Pawan Kalyan said, "The way you have respect and love for me, I have been a crazy fan of Amitabh Bachchan since my childhood. I used to fight for him like you fight for me. I used to fight my own brother growing up. So, to be able to fill his shoes in Telugu remake, I never even thought of that." The Telugu star steps into the shoes of megastar Amitabh Bachchan to play the role of a lawyer in the remake version.

Expressing his thoughts on getting immense love and support from fans, Pawan Kalyan said, "My heart beats for the country and for my fans. I have not been conscious about not having a movie release for three years. It has been 24 years since I entered the film industry. I didn't know how all these years have passed."

The Jana Sena chief also recalled wise words said by his brother and megastar Chiranjeevi. "When I was going on a spiritual path, he advised me to talk spiritual language after achieving something in life. It's his words that drove me to become an actor and a politician. Karma Yoga is what I believe," Pawan said during his lengthy speech at the event.

He was all praises for director Venu Sriram and Prakash Raj who plays the defence lawyer in the film. The Gabbar Singh actor says, "Prakash Raj garu playing the defense lawyer has lent the film extra charm. When you act with a solid performer, your performance gets elevated. I may have political differences with him, but when it comes to cinema, we are one. I like him as an actor. He is a great actor."

I wanted to be nothing more than being a middle-class guy Pawan Kalyan Pawan Kalyan always wanted to live an anonymous life, which remains unfulfilled. "I wanted to be nothing more than being a middle-class guy. It's a wish that has remained unfulfilled in life," Power Star said.

