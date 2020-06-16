Vakeel Saab: Is Shruti Haasan charging a BOMB for per hour for Pawan Kalyan starrer?

While reports about her demanding huge for her role in the film is doing rounds, the makers are yet to confirm about Shruti Haasan’s role in Pawan Kalyan starter Vakeel Saab.

Pawan Kalyan's comeback film Vakeel Saab, which is the Telugu remake of Bollywood film Pink is the talk of the town since its inception. Fans are eagerly looking forward to Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film. Directed by Venu Sriram, Vakeel Saab has set high curiosity among the Telugu audience. Meanwhile, reports are rife once again that Shruti Haasan has been roped in to reprise Vidya Balan's role from the original and that she is charging huge for the same. According to a report in Filmibeat, Shruti Haasan has hiked her fee and is demanding Rs 70 lakh for seven days shoot.

Also, the actress will work only for 10 hours, which means she is charging around Rs 1 Lakh for one hour of shoot. While reports about her demanding a huge for her role in the film is doing rounds, the makers are yet to confirm about Shruti Haasan’s role in Pawan Kalyan starrer. Reportedly, the makers had initially considered Lavanya Tripathi, Ileana D'Cruz and Pooja Hegde to play the female lead role in Vakeel Saab. Later, the makers zeroed Shruti Haasan to play a cameo in the film.

Vakeel Saab is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju and will see Pawan Kalyan in the role of a lawyer. Vakeel Saab also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla in important roles.

The Tamil remake of Pink titled Nerkonda Paarvai featured Thala Ajith in the male lead role. The film released last year and it received immense response from the audience and critics alike.

