Vakeel Saab: Shruti Haasan CONFIRMS she is a part of Pawan Kalyan starrer; Refuses to reveal about her role

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan is making a comeback with the upcoming film titled, Vakeel Saab. The film is a Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan's courtroom drama, Pink. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to Pawan Kalyan's comeback. While there are reports that makers are planning to release the much-awaited teaser on Pawan Kaylan's birthday, i.e. September 2, Bollywood and South beauty Shruti Haasan has confirmed her part in the upcoming film. Yes, in a recent interview, Shruti confirmed being a part of Pawan Kalyan's film but refused to reveal anything her role.

Apparently, she will be playing Pawan Kalyan’s wife in Vakeel Saab but the makers are yet to make it official. This is for the third time Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan are teaming up for a film after Gabbar Singh and Katamrayudu. Gabbar Singh released in 2012 and it was a huge hit. The film is an adaptation of the 2010 Hindi film Dabangg starring . Earlier, reports were doing rounds that Shruti Haasan has hiked her fee and is demanding Rs 70 lakh for seven days shoot of Vakeel Saab.

According to media reports, the makers had initially considered Lavanya Tripathi, Ileana D'Cruz and Pooja Hegde to play the female lead role in Vakeel Saab. Later, they zeroed Shruti Haasan to play a cameo in the film.

Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram. The first look of Pawan Kalyan as a lawyer has already set high expectations among the moviegoers. The upcoming film is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju.

