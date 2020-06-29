Vakeel Saab: A still from the Pawan Kalyan starrer gets leaked on social media & fans are going gaga over it

The still features a scene from a courtroom, and the Power Star, Pawan Kalyan is dressed as a lawyer. The upcoming film, Vakeel Saab is a remake of the Bollywood film Pink.

The fans of south star Pawan Kalyan are going gaga over a leaked still from the upcoming film Vakeel Saab. The still features a scene from the courtroom, and the Power Star Pawan Kalyan is dressed as a lawyer in the scene. The film Vakeel Saab is the remake of the Bollywood film Pink. The Power Star is essaying the role of a lawyer which was originally played by the Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The fans and film audiences are sharing the new still from Vakeel Saab which is now going viral on social media.

The film Vakeel Saab is helmed by ace south director Venu Sriram. The Pawan Kalyan starrer is backed by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. The Bollywood film Pink, was also remade as Nerkonda Paarvai. This film had Thala Ajith as the lead. The film also featured, actors like Shraddha Srinath, Abirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang in key roles. The new still from Vakeel Saab also features, south actress Anjali. As per media reports, the actress had also shared the still on her social media account, but later deleted her post. The film Vakeel Saab remains to be one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry.

The film with Pawan Kalyan in the lead was expected to hit the big screen, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers have now reportedly postponed the film's release. The new still from the film which was leaked on social media has generated a lot of intrigue among the fans and audience members.

