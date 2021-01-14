Vakeel Saab Teaser: Pawan Kalyan makes powerful comeback & promises stellar remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink

Finally, the much-awaited Vakeel Saab teaser starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role is out. Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is making a comeback with this film and expectations are already sky-high. Directed by Sriram Venu, the upcoming Telugu film is the remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink. The highly anticipated teaser shows Pawan Kalyan as a lawyer, who fights in a case at the court. The teaser of the upcoming courtroom drama gives us a glimpse of Pawan Kalyan's powerful character, who will be seen in an action-packed avatar as well.

The BGM in the teaser is catchy and will keep you hooked throughout. Going by the first impression looks like Vakeel Saab promises a stellar remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink. Not much has been revealed in the teaser but this looks exciting. Vakeel Saab will see Shruti Haasan in an important role and reportedly she is playing Pawan Kalyan's wife. Besides her, the film also has Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla reprising , Kriti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang's role from the original. Produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, the film has music by S Thaman.