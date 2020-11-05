Vakeel Saab Trailer to Soorarai Pottru OTT release: Here’s what to expect from South during Diwali 2020

Other than the release of films on OTT platforms, this year, we can also expect that some other updates like trailer releases of big-ticket films will be unveiled during the festival of lights.

While Diwali is a day to celebrate not just festivals but also films, this year, it may be dull owing to the pandemic situation. However, filmmakers have come up with a creative solution to treat film buffs by releasing movies directly on OTT platforms. Other than the films, this year, we can also expect that some other updates like trailer releases of big-ticket films will be unveiled during the festival of lights.

Yesterday, Keerthy Suresh’s Miss India had a direct release on OTT platform and since it has released just a couple of weeks before the festival, it can be considered as a special release for Diwali. The film received mixed reviews from fans and followers. Directed by debutante Narendra Nath, the film’s shooting was wrapped up a while ago and the film had a release on the video streaming platform Netflix. Other than this, there are other projects and updates from big films that are expected to be made during Diwali. Scroll on to know more.

Soorarai Pottru:

Suriya and Aparna Balamurali starrer Soorarai Pottru is all set to release on November 12 directly on Amazon Prime. Directed by Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Pottru is based on the life of Air Deccan’s CEO Gopinath. Initially, the makers planned to release the film during summer 2020. However, it got delayed owing to the pandemic situation. During the festival of Vijayadashami, the makers released the film’s trailer and it received tremendous positive feedback from the fans and followers.

Mookuthi Amman:

Putting an end to all the speculations mounting on the digital release of Mookuthi Amman by lady superstar Nayanthara, RJ Balaji had revealed a couple of days back on his Twitter space that the film will get a direct release on OTT platform on Diwali this year. The film will be released on Disney+ Hotstar. Jointly directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, Mookuthi Amman has Nayanthara in the lead role, while RJ Balaji will be seen playing a pivotal role. The makers had planned to release the film on May 1. But it did not happen due to the lockdown.

Vakeel Saab:

According to the latest report, Pawan Kalyan's upcoming courtroom drama Vakeel Saab’s teaser will be released on Diwali 2020. Though an official update about this is still awaiting fans are all geared up to see the teaser on the occasion. The shooting of the film was restarted earlier this week and photos of Pawan from the sets are making the rounds on social media. Pawan Kalyan will essay the role of a lawyer in the film and there is too much curiosity around this project. Directed by Sriram Venu, the film also stars Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagella in lead roles.

Eeswaran:

According to the latest report, Silambarasan TR’s upcoming film Eeswaran’s teaser will be released on Diwali 2020. Though there’s no official information about the teaser, this news has come up as a huge one to the fans of Simbu for they will get to see him in action after a long time. Directed by Suseenthiran, the makers released the first look poster on the occasion of Vijayadasami. Simbu has also hinted that the film will hit the big screens on Pongal 2020. The film will have Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady. S Thaman has been roped in to compose music.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×