Vakeel Saab Twitter Review: Here’s what the movie buffs have to say about Pawan Kalyan’s courtroom drama
Following huge expectations, Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab hit the big screens today. Directed by Venu Sriram, Vakeel Saab is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and it has Pawan Kalyan reprising the role of Amitabh Bachchan from the original Hindi version, Pink. Vakeel Saab is the official remake of the National Award winning courtroom drama. It also had a Tamil version titled Nerkonda Paarvai with Thala Ajith filling in the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan. The trailer of Vakeel Saab was received with a huge cheer from the fans of the Power Star.
As Vakeel Saab marks Pawan’s return after his sabbatical as his last release Agnyaathavaasi was in 2018, all eyes were on the film. Directed by Venu Sriram, the film has Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla as the leading ladies, while Prakash Raj plays a key supporting role. Shruti Haasan plays a pivotal role in the highly anticipated film. As Vakeel Saab released today, fans took the social media by storm and tweeted their reviews on the film.
Interval and 2nd Half bagundhi
PK fight Scenes daggara BGM ramp undhi @MusicThaman#VakeelSaab
— Chaitanya (@DarkPhantom18_) April 9, 2021
Finally anna #PSPK performance peaks he just lived in the character mana cults andariki festival..... forever PK fan @PawanKalyan #VakeelSaabFestivalBegins #vakeelsaab pic.twitter.com/Uh4ZrZRfBZ
— Abhilash R (@abhilashpspk) April 9, 2021
Ready for #VakeelSaab, soon to start, opening already Power Star's photo pic.twitter.com/7nET8j5fTb
— Mahen Thiran (@SGYear86) April 9, 2021
#vakeelsaab good 2nd half @PawanKalyan powerful action after #cmgr
— Kiran (@Kiran1545218) April 9, 2021
45 nimishallo motham avvagottichaadu #VenuSriram #VakeelSaab pic.twitter.com/IsQPC8azbo
— Sathya Dev (@justvishall) April 9, 2021
Writers of VakeelSaab deserve special appreciation. Prasa pakkana petti ekkada kudaa length ekuva avakunda chala natural n crisp ga raaasaru. Ofc, PK took them into another level by adding his dictions and body language.#VakeelSaab
— Mass God Venu Anna (@GeT_RiGhT_A1) April 9, 2021
1st half lag...#VakeelSaab
— ® (@RCB_Kowshik) April 9, 2021
Parmaeshwara pawaneshwara powereshwara
No words power-packed blockbuster
Jai powerstar#VAKEELSAAB @PawanKalyan @yoursanjali @i_nivethathomas @AnanyaNagalla @DilRajuofficial https://t.co/RHqOyG0Fhy pic.twitter.com/NfbALw4SM1
— vivekkumar (@_vivekkumar5) April 9, 2021
When It comes to PK
Even celebrities r enjoying the euphoria as like as we fans #VakeelSaab
— V@keel Ch@ndu (@Myself_chanduu) April 9, 2021
#euphoric watching #VakeelSaab
— buttercakeluv (@vishalmellark) April 9, 2021
Meanwhile, apart from Vakeel Saab, Pawan Kalyan has a handful of films in his kitty. He was recently spotted on the sets of his film with Saagar K Chandra, which is reported to be the Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. It has Rana Daggubati in a key role. His motion poster for a period drama was also released recently and it opened to a huge positive response from his fans. It is expected that more updates about the films will be announced officially in the upcoming days.