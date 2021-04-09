Vakeel Saab Twitter Review: Here’s what the movie buffs have to say about Pawan Kalyan’s courtroom drama

Directed by Venu Sriram, Vakeel Saab starring Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles, is the official Telugu remake of Hindi film Pink.

Following huge expectations, Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab hit the big screens today. Directed by Venu Sriram, Vakeel Saab is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and it has Pawan Kalyan reprising the role of Amitabh Bachchan from the original Hindi version, Pink. Vakeel Saab is the official remake of the National Award winning courtroom drama. It also had a Tamil version titled Nerkonda Paarvai with Thala Ajith filling in the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan. The trailer of Vakeel Saab was received with a huge cheer from the fans of the Power Star.

As Vakeel Saab marks Pawan’s return after his sabbatical as his last release Agnyaathavaasi was in 2018, all eyes were on the film. Directed by Venu Sriram, the film has Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla as the leading ladies, while Prakash Raj plays a key supporting role. Shruti Haasan plays a pivotal role in the highly anticipated film. As Vakeel Saab released today, fans took the social media by storm and tweeted their reviews on the film.

Meanwhile, apart from Vakeel Saab, Pawan Kalyan has a handful of films in his kitty. He was recently spotted on the sets of his film with Saagar K Chandra, which is reported to be the Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. It has Rana Daggubati in a key role. His motion poster for a period drama was also released recently and it opened to a huge positive response from his fans. It is expected that more updates about the films will be announced officially in the upcoming days.

