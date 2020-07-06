  1. Home
Vakeel Saab's Venu Sriram to work on Icon with Allu Arjun post wrapping up the Pawan Kalyan starrer?

Vakeel Saab director reportedly stated that his film titled Icon has not been shelved. As per latest news reports, the director has said that the south film Icon is very much in the works. There was a buzz in the south film industry that the director Venu Sriram has dropped the film.
The south director Venu Sriram who will be helming the much-awaited drama, Vakeel Saab reportedly stated that his film titled Icon has not been shelved. As per latest news reports, the director has said that the south film Icon is very much in the works. There was a buzz in the south film industry that the director Venu Sriram has dropped the film. News reports further stated that Venu Sriram has narrated the film Icon to the Stylish Star Allu Arjun. The news reports further state that the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor has given his nod to the film.

But after this, the film did not go on floors due to unknown reasons. The news reports suggest that the director had finished working on the film's story after he completed his other film, Middle Class Abbayi (MCA). But, later on the director Venu Sriram went on to director other film. Currently, the southern director is busy with Vakeel Saab starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan. The film Vakeel Saab is among the much-awaited flicks from the south film industry.

The film is a remake of the Bollywood drama called Pink. Pawan Kalyan will be playing the role with was originally played by the Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The fans and followers of the Power Star are eagerly looking forward to the film. The film was meant for a release in the month of May. But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic the film got delayed.

