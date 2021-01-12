VakeelSaabTEASER trends as Pawan Kalyan fans take social media by storm ahead of film's teaser release

The teaser of Pawan Kalyan's upcoming courtroom drama Vakeel Saab is releasing on January 14, which is going to be a Sankranthi special treat for the fans.

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is making a comeback after years with upcoming Telugu film Vakeel Saab. Directed by Sriram Venu, Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of Hindi film Pink, that starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Well, fans are excited and can't wait to see Pawan Kalyan stepping into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan from the original. Meanwhile, the teaser of the upcoming courtroom drama is releasing on January 14, which is going to be a Sankranthi special treat for the fans.

The teaser will be released for the Sankranti festival but looks like fans can't keep calm and have already taken social media by storm. The hype and expectations among the moviegoers are high. A lot of are expecting the teaser to break records of the past films. #VakeelSaabTEASER is one of the biggest trends right now on Twitter and looks like there is no stopping anytime soon.

Take a look below:

Vakeel Saab will see Shruti Haasan in an important role. Besides her, the film also has Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla reprising , Kriti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang's role from the original. Produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, the film will have music by S Thaman.

What are your expectations from Vakeel Saab teaser? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Anushka Shetty keeps it casual and rocks the no makeup airport look as she gets papped in Hyderabad

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×