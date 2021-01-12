#VakeelSaabTEASER trends as Pawan Kalyan fans take social media by storm ahead of film's teaser release
Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is making a comeback after years with upcoming Telugu film Vakeel Saab. Directed by Sriram Venu, Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of Hindi film Pink, that starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Well, fans are excited and can't wait to see Pawan Kalyan stepping into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan from the original. Meanwhile, the teaser of the upcoming courtroom drama is releasing on January 14, which is going to be a Sankranthi special treat for the fans.
The teaser will be released for the Sankranti festival but looks like fans can't keep calm and have already taken social media by storm. The hype and expectations among the moviegoers are high. A lot of are expecting the teaser to break records of the past films. #VakeelSaabTEASER is one of the biggest trends right now on Twitter and looks like there is no stopping anytime soon.
Let's Celebrate This Sankranthi With By Creating A New YouTube Record With #VakeelSaabTEASER #సంక్రాంతి_కానుకగా_వకీల్_సాబ్_టీజర్ pic.twitter.com/jAkg434hBv
— PAWANISM PRATHAP (@PAWANKA73970500) January 12, 2021
He coming to conquer once again
సేనాసిద్ధమా..?
STAY TUNED @SVC_official 6:03PM..!#VakeelSaabTEASER #VakeelSaab
— PawanKalyan Team (@PawanKalyanTM) January 12, 2021
3Years of a Powerstar movie teaser release
Marana waiting for #VakeelSaab Teaser
Jan 14th 6.03pm
Records
Ready with 150 Youtube channels @PawanKalyan @SVC_official #VakeelSaabTEASER
2M 20M 400K pic.twitter.com/lQGoX7bRNC
— Pavankalyan devotee (@GabbarsingP) January 12, 2021
Make Way For Massive #VakeelSaabTEASER on 14/01/2021 at 6:03PM
Power Star @PawanKalyan
on the way TO CHASE THE RECORDS #VakeelSaab#సంక్రాంతి_కానుకగా_వకీల్_సాబ్_టీజర్ pic.twitter.com/ckatf5r0Af
— Bentley (@Nandha3456) January 12, 2021
#VakeelSaabTEASER arrives in 48 hours https://t.co/a2KOsd2UdD
— Yugandhar Thota (@you_gandhar) January 12, 2021
Vakeel Saab will see Shruti Haasan in an important role. Besides her, the film also has Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla reprising Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang's role from the original. Produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, the film will have music by S Thaman.
What are your expectations from Vakeel Saab teaser? Let us know in the comment section below.
