Valathu Vashathe Kallan Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Joju George, Biju Menon’s crime thriller

Valathu Vashathe Kallan, starring Joju George and Biju Menon, was released in theatres on January 30, 2026. As the movie hit the big screens, netizens took to social media to share their reactions. Here are some of the tweets.

Valathu Vashathe Kallan Twitter Review

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user said that Joju George and Biju Menon delivered top-notch performances in the film. The user added that the thriller elements remained engaging throughout the movie, but felt that the emotional ending and climax were a letdown. Overall, they described it as worth the money and rated Valathu Vashathe Kallan 2.7 out of 5.

Another netizen commented that Jeethu Joseph had returned with another intriguing crime thriller, calling it a gripping ride for thriller fans. The user added that the engaging second half kept viewers hooked until the end and that the core theme was impactful, with an emotional parenting angle blended into the crime drama.

The user also said that Biju Menon and Joju George stole the show with top-class performances, while the intense moments and mystery elements kept puzzle lovers satisfied, making it worth experiencing on the big screen.

A third user wrote that Valathu Vashathe Kallan was a below-average film. They said that the first half was average, with a slow narrative that picked up toward the interval, followed by an engaging second half until the final 25 minutes. While they felt the theme was good, they found the execution of the plot boring and rated the film 2.5 out of 5.

Here are the Twitter reactions:

More about Valathu Vashathe Kallan

Valathu Vashathe Kallan is a crime thriller starring Joju George and Biju Menon in the lead roles. The film revolves around Samuel, a man who takes matters into his own hands when he suspects that a corrupt police officer, CI Antony Xavier, is involved in the disappearance of a young woman named Irene.

As he delves deeper into the high-stakes investigation, Samuel is drawn into a dangerous game of wit. Apart from the main leads, the film also stars Lena, Leona Lishoy, Shaju Sreedhar, Niranjana Anoop, Vyshnavi Raj, Irshad, KR Gokul, Rinosh George, and several others in key roles.

