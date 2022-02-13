Valentine's Day 2022: 5 romantic South Indian love songs to sing to your partner

It's Valentine's Day tomorrow- the day to celebrate love. February 14, it's that time of the year when love is in the air and a romantic song on every lover's lips. You might be already planning a date, surprise gifts, or a long drive with your partner for tomorrow. However, to add a mood to your romantic time, all you need is the right set of love songs.

We have compiled some South Indian hits and classic romantic tracks that celebrate love. That will help you to resonate with your love story, recollect the best memories, and make it the most special day. Well, it's time to get a little mushy, play, and sing some romantic songs like Neethane, Allei Allei to get you swaying with your beloved one.

Take a look:

1. Vikram Vedha- Yaanji:

A hummable song, Yaanji is an undisputed winner when it comes to romantic songs. Anirudh Ravichander and Shakthisree Gopalan's flawless rendition and lyrics by Mohanraj make for a lilting melody.

2. Mersal- Neethane:

Neethanae song featuring Vijay and Samantha is as poetic as it could be. This soul-stirring melody is rendered by A.R.Rahman and Shreya Ghoshal. This song having magical chemistry between the lead actors will surely light up your Valentine Day.

3. Cheliya- Allei allei:

There is no music in the Allei Allei song but this intensely romantic song from Mani Ratnam's Cheliyaa with music by A.R. Rahman will take your heart on a roller coaster ride.

4. Visiri – Enai Payum Thota

Visiri shows wonderful utilisation of instruments. Dhanush and Megha Akash make a cute onscreen pair. If the music doesn't touch your soul than nothing else will. The tunes and lyrics reflect that long-distance relationships do work.

5. Oh Kadhal Kanmani -Aye Sinamika

Sung by Karthik with music by A.R. Rahman, this melodies song will melt your heart. With no heavy music and the use of just one instrument, A.R. Rahman gives this love song a twist and this will leave you like it even more.

