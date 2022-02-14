Valentine's Day 2022: Classic South Indian romantic movies to watch with your bae tonight

The day of love is here and romance is all we see and hear today. This is that time of the year when you would see the town painted in red, literally because it is Valentine’s Day. The love bug is here to bite you with the most romantic movies, which can woo your bae's heart. Well, here are a few South Indian movies that tick the romance and love genre to perfection and that's all you need tonight. Here are a few movies to watch with your partner tonight.

Ye Maaya Chesave

Romance on mind, Ye Maaya Chesave is a story of a young man Karthik who falls in love with an elder girl Jessie, played by Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, the ex-couple in Tollywood. The soothing songs, romance, and dialogues will string your heart with love. Watch it and feel it.

Premam

Premam, how can anyone miss this on the romantic list. It's the kind of heartwarming content you wanna binge on with bae on a weekend. Stages of love, college life, teacher-student bond, friendship, and whatnot. It will string your heart and make you reminisce about your college days. You will definitely also fall in love with Sai Pallavi, for sure peeps.

96

96 is the romantic movie you definitely shouldn't skip. It is a tale of two high school sweethearts, Ram and Janu, who meet at a school reunion after 22 long years. No overtly sensual songs, no over-the-top display of emotions, just pure art.

Ok Kanmani

Ok Kanima is a glass reflection of a modern age love story. From live-in relationship to marriage, their journey of love will make you want it and kiss your partner. The movie also has the best combination Dulquer Salmaan, Mani Ratnam, and AR Rahman.

Roja

Tamil classic, Roja is a masterpiece and classic romantic film till days in South. From action, romance and love, the movie is the perfect blend to make you cry, laugh and blush.

Love Mocktail

Directed and acted by Krishna, Love Mocktail tells the journey of heart worn man who is on a quest to find true love. The film starts with a comic mood, and ends on an emotional note, leaving you with a feeling that’s somber and satisfying in equal parts.

Dear Comrade

The most loved on-screen couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will make you feel love. The movie illustrates Bobby and Lilly’s love story. Along with romance, it also breaks showcases the struggle of women cricketers.

Dia

Love is not easy and this Kannada movie Dia totally fits in that category. The shocking twists and turns in the plot will surprise you to the core.

Alai Payuthey

The modern age romantic drama Alai Payuthey, which was directed by Mani Ratnam, features Madhavan and Shalini in lead roles. The film is about a couple who get married secretly and pretend to be bachelors in their respective homes. Their romance and soothing songs will make cuddle and just enjoy the night.

