On Valentine's Day 2022, Kajal Aggarwal shares a secret of her love story with Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal got married to Gautam Kitchlu, an entrepreneur, in 2020. Ever since then, the couple has been posting adorable photos that speak volumes about their strong relationship. On Valentine's Day, Kajal has posted another romantic photo with husband Gautam and also revealed that they are together since 2012.

Sharing their latest photo from the Dubai trip, Kajal captioned, "Bugging this cutie since 2012! Happy V day, everyday." All these years, Kajal successfully managed to keep her relationship away from the media glare. It was only during the pandemic they decided to take their relationship to the next level after knowing each other for a decade almost.

Take a look at their latest photo below:

Meanwhile, On January 2, Gautam Kitchlu shared a stunning photo of his wife Kajal Aggarwal and confirmed her pregnancy. The couple is all set to welcome their first child in a couple of months.

On the work front, Kajal will be seen in Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. Directed by Siva Koratala, the film also stars Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde and will hit big screens on April 1.

Besides Acharya, she also has Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari co-starrer Hey Sinamika. The much-awaited Tamil film was scheduled to release on February 25 but has now been postponed to March 3.

