Valentine's Day 2025: How Fahadh Faasil proposed to Nazriya in a way that was both simple and deeply meaningful

In today's throwback, we revisit the moment when Fahadh Faasil shared how he proposed to his wife, Nazriya Nazim. For those unaware, the couple met on the sets of Bangalore Days and tied the knot in 2014 in Thiruvananthapuram. While their love story is truly special, the way the Aavesham actor proposed to Nazriya is even more memorable.

Back in 2021, Fahadh Faasil posted a long note on his Facebook handle and opened up about his equation with his wife. He recalled falling in love with Nazriya while filming Bangalore Days. The two played a married couple in the movie. The actor further shared that he proposed to her with a handwritten letter and a ring.

Nazriya did not say yes, but she did not refuse either. At that time, Fahadh was juggling three films simultaneously, which made things difficult. Despite the hectic schedule, he always looked forward to working on Bangalore Days.

"7 years of Bangalore days bring back so many good memories. Falling head over heels for Nazriya, beginning of my journey with her. I asked her out over a handwritten letter and slipped a ring along. She didn’t say yes. But she didn’t say NO either!! I shot Bangalore days along with two other films. It’s just suicidal to shoot three films at a time. I used to look forward to return to shoot Bangalore days," Fahadh Faasil wrote at the time.

Take a look at the post below:

Fahadh Faasil also shared that Nazriya played a key role in shaping their relationship. He loved spending time with her but often felt unsure. He knew she had to give up a lot to be with him, which made him hesitant. His doubts made him question their future.

Just when he thought things might end, Nazriya stepped in. She told him that life was simple and there was no need to overthink. Encouraging him to move forward, she asked him to gather everything and everyone important to him.

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya have been married for almost 11 years now as they tied the knot on August 21, 2014.