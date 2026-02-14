Valentine's Day 2026: Allu Sirish celebrates fiancé Nayanika Reddy ahead of wedding, Nayanthara calls Vignesh Shivan 'home in human form'

Valentine’s Day comes with the opportunity to express love to the people who mean the world to us. Hence, Allu Sirish dropped a dreamy video celebrating his fiancée, Nayanika Reddy, ahead of their March wedding. Actress Nayanthara and her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan also penned heartfelt notes for each other. Read on!

Celebs wish their partners on Valentine’s Day

On this special day, Allu Sirish decided to make his wife-to-be, Nayanika Reddy, feel loved. Hence, he compiled all their cute memories into a video. From him recording random videos of his fiancée to them feeling the love in Paris and then finally getting engaged, the clip is as wholesome as it could get. In the captions, the actor wrote, “Happy Valentine's Day, Cutesh!”

Check out Allu Sirish’s post:

Nayanthara also took the opportunity to pen her emotions for her husband, Vignesh Shivan. The actress shared multiple images with her partner, showcasing their sweet bond. She started her note by expressing, “Some souls are written into our destiny long before we ever meet them. You are that soul for me my Uyir.” Calling him his “greatest blessing”, the actress continued that he is her Amma’s prayers finding their way to her heart.

Even though it’s been a decade of them being together, she still misses him when he’s away, even for a day. “You are my quiet strength, my steady ground, my home in human form,” she noted, thanking him for loving her through every season.

Check out Nayanthara’s post:

It’s not just Nayanthara who loves her husband dearly. Vignesh Shivan also showered his wife with hearts through emotional poetry. The director penned, “Open your hands and you hold nothing, then see inside your heart and you hold one true love. That one person who makes you feel love every second of your life. Then just be happy.” He noted that he’s richer than kings, blessed by the angels, kissed by the universe, and won in life as he has his wife by his side.

Check out Vignesh Shivan’s post:

Talking about Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy, the couple is all set to tie the knot on March 6, 2026. Recently, they kick-started their wedding festivities with the Pasupu ceremony.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Priyadarshan wants to save Rajpal Yadav, says 'poor guy' erred due to less education: 'I knew about his problem'