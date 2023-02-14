Valentine’s Day: Anushka Shetty to Allu Arjun, Here’s how celebrities are spending the day of love

February is considered the most romantic month of the year and everyone is celebrating the day of love and romance on February 14. From popular TV actors to our favorite couples in the film industry, everyone has their own of celebrating this day. Some also shy away from social media. However, a few of our favorite actors from the South Indian film industry caught our eyes for celebrating this day in a unique way. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun has been married to Sneha Reddy for more than ten years now. But they are still crazy for each other as they were when they met for the first time. The couple also has two beautiful kids- a son, Ayaan, and a daughter, Arha. Sneha shares pictures of her perfect family on social media- from the vacations they take to the daily activities they do together. She made no exception on Valentine’s day and the gorgeous model shared a picture of having lunch with Allu. Wearing a white shirt and a black watch on the wrist, Allu looked dapper sitting across the table. She also shared pictures of their son and daughter with a heart emoji and balloon in her stories. Take a look at the photos here:

Anushka Shetty’s message on love One of the leading actors of South, Anushka Shetty whose personal life has been under the radar for some time now and has been linked to several actors took to social media to share a message of love with her fans. Uploading an image of an angel holding a heart, she wrote in the caption, “To all the forms of love in its smallest of different of ways, ones that warm your heart , ones that change your ways .. to one’s that make u fall in love with your self , to the ones that make u love beyond your self ….to the ones beyond what we see and comprehend …may we all be blessed to give and receive in our very own unique way … and feel loved and enough for where we are in this moment .. happu happu day ..today everyday. Thank u alll for all the love always forever…Love and forgive….smile always.”

