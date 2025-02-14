Valentine's Day Throwback: How Mahesh Babu keeps the spark alive in his marriage with Namrata Shirodkar

On Valentine's Day, we revisit the time when Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar opened up about their relationship. During an interview with Deccan Chronicle, the couple shared how they have managed to keep their bond strong and "spark alive" despite their busy schedules. Namrata shared that love is subjective and grows over time.

She said there is no specific strategy as their connection is unconditional. The former actress also mentioned that they take spontaneous vacations whenever Mahesh Babu is free, and she joins him even if she has work.

"Love is very subjective. It grows in that space more and more. I don’t think there is any strategy. It’s pretty much unconditional. We take off sometimes for impromptu vacations, the moment Mahesh is free, and I join him even if I have work," Namrata said.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got married in 2005. During the same interview, the Guntur Kaaram actor remembered shooting for Athadu the night before his big day. After finishing the shoot, he immediately flew down for the wedding.

Namrata said she had been busy with work until a week before. Since she had no time for preparations, her sister, brother-in-law, and parents handled everything. Mahesh stated that he wasn’t nervous and his only worry was how people outside their close circle would react as the wedding wasn’t widely publicized.

Talking more about their wedding, Namrata described it as a “simple” and “private event”. She appreciated that, unlike grand weddings with huge crowds, theirs allowed them to cherish personal moments. Her most treasured memory was the saat pheras. Though the wedding followed Telugu customs, the priests from Tirupati took time to explain each ritual in Hindi. She found this gesture incredibly kind.

When asked how she feels about Mahesh Babu, the former Miss India said, "His ability to leave all his work outside the house. You don’t see these qualities in most actors. When he is at home, he is a father and husband. It’s a great personality. His sense of humour is what attracted me towards him in the first place."

The couple recently celebrated 20 years of togetherness despite several ups and downs. They are parents to two beautiful children named Sitara and Gautam Ghattamaneni.