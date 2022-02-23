Valimai: 5 reasons to watch Ajith starrer

Valimai, one of the biggest projects of 2022 is finally releasing tomorrow, on February 24. Starring Ajith in the lead role, this is a film that has a lot riding on its star value. With hardly any promotions, the action-thriller has managed to create an immense buzz among moviegoers. While the film is expected to get the biggest opening ever, the audience is set to line up outside the cinema halls as early as 5 am on Thursday.

Ahead of the big release, let's take a look at why Ajith's film is going to be worth the watch:

Ajith, Ajith and Ajith: The moment he steps into the frame, Ajith never fails to leave us in awe. Ajith is synonymous with mass power and the pre-release buzz for Valimai is proof. His stylish appearance and intense action sequences in the teaser have already left us all excited. He is going to be a protagonist with shades of grey. To note, Ajith's Viswasam had released with Rajinikanth's Petta. Ajith created history by becoming the only actor in 27 years to do so with the last one being the Kamal Haasan starrer Thevar Magan. Kamal Haasan starrer Thevar Magan had released in 1992 in a clash with Rajinikanth's Pandian.

Yuvan- the king of background music: Be it Naanga Vera Maarim a foot-tapping number or Mother song which is so perfectly balanced having Yuvan's signature style in it with collaboration of Sid Sriram, Valimai's BGM and songs are a mega hit already. Whistle theme syncs so well with Ajith's powerful onscreen persona.

A trio of Boney Kapoor, Ajith and Vinoth: Boney Kapoor, Ajith and Vinoth, as we all know have entered into a two-movie deal with a third one already in the making after Nerkonda Paarvai and a big-budget action thriller Valimai. H Vinoth has clearly mastered portraying Ajith as an action hero. As the film revolves around the crimes committed by a gang of bikers, Ajith will be seen performing some daredevil stunts. H Vinoth will literally make 'everything fall in place'. The director makes sure to have all the elements of a mass, commercial entertainer.

Inspired by the real-life incident: Apparently, as the story of the film revolves around bikes and bikers prominently, during their research, the makers ended up knowing about the story of how late CM Jayalalithaa directly appointed a racer as a policeman. The makers then decided to research more about it and also decided to meet the policeman biker but they couldn't track him. The makers have taken this small incident as the gist of their plot and have developed it with more intensity.

Action sequences: Valimai is making all the right noise with its intense trailer, promos, dialogues, trailer and songs. Did you know Ajith has performed all the stunts on his without any body double? During one of the scenes, which was done on a seven-kilometre long road, Ajith injured himself. Despite all the challenges and injuries, the Kollywood star reported to the sets the next day ad finished the scene. Valimai is going to be high on action. Karthekiya, the main antagonist in the film has aced his role and is evident in the trailer.

So, grab that tub of popcorn and enjoy this highly anticipated action-packed film with your loved ones.

