Valimai actor Thala Ajith's PHOTOS & VIDEOS go viral as he gears up for National Rifle Championship next month

Thala Ajith is one of the most multifaceted actors in the film industry. He is not only a talented actor but an avid sportsperson, who is known for car racing, photography, aeromodelling and refiles shooting. The actor has actively participated in several sports competitions and won medals.

Last year in August, he participated in a national-level rifle shooting competition. Now, he is once again gearing up to participate in another national-level shooting championship in September. Photos and videos which surface on social media of Thala Ajith practising rifle-shooting prove his dedication.

According to reports, Thala Ajith is working hard for his next month's national-level rifle championship. He is taking a break from shootings and practising for a long time to give his best. Photos and videos of Ajith training at clubs with coaches are going viral on social media platforms.

CHIEF In Action With His Looks Mass As Always ! THALA For A Reason Happy Morning To Begin With #Ajithkumar Latest Video ... #Valimai | #Thala | @AjithNetwork pic.twitter.com/t1joxOHOde THALA FANS COMMUNITY (@TFC_mass) August 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Thala Ajith is currently busy filming for his most anticipated film Valimai, which is touted to be a masala entertainer and is expected to be high on stunts and action sequences. Valimai is directed by H. Vinoth and also features as the leading lady. Tollywood actor Kartikeya Gummakonda will play the role of antagonist. Valimai is produced by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects.

Thala Ajith is currently in Hyderabad for the final leg shoot of Valimai. According to reports, after shooting the patchwork in Hyderabad, the team will be heading to East Europe in the next 10 days to finish an action block.