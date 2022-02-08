Valimai: Ajith Kumar blazing guns in the new poster promises a perfect action treat on February 24

Ajith Kumar is gearing up for the grand and biggest release of Valimai, which is one the most-awaited and anticipated movies in the South. Today, the makers shared a new poster and the actor looks powerful, blazing guns. The film promises to be the perfect action entertainer to blast the box office with records.

Valimai is finally getting to see the light after a lot of postponement and fans can't wait to watch the superstar on the big screen. After quitting from the Pongal release due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant, Valimai will now hit the theatres on February 24, 2022.

Valimai is touted to be a masala entertainer and is expected to be high on stunts and action sequences. The film is directed by H. Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Valimai also features Huma Qureshi as the leading lady and Kartikeya Gummakonda, who will play the role of the antagonist.

Valimai was originally planned for release in Tamil and Telugu languages only. However, the makers decided to dub it and released it in Hindi as well. The film is also being dubbed in Malayalam and Kannada. Ajith will be playing a cop in the H. Vinoth directorial. The trailer released by the makers goes to show Arjun’s journey from being a police officer to becoming a convict.

