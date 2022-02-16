Valimai: Ajith Kumar's action-packed new promo will make you super excited for its release

Ahead of the highly anticipated release of Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai, the makers took to Twitter and treated fans with a promo video. The video is high in action and will keep you hooked throughout. The background music and Ajith's screen persona of beating the baddies look spellbound. The promo video is trending on Twitter and fans are all pumped to watch the movie on big screen.

The 30-second video gives a glimpse of Ajith's action-packed performance which looks next level and is a pure visual delight. And of course, the bike stunts by the actor will leave you spellbound and make the wait for the film harder. Human Qureshi also can be seen throwing some fits in the promo video. The expectations have now reached above sky high and fans can't wait to for the big release.

Watch video here:

On February 16, producer Boney Kapoor shared a special promo on Twitter and wrote, "Witness the Power of #AjithKumar in Cinemas all across the world #Valimai #ValimaiFromFeb24." The film will clash at the box office with Ghani, Bheemla Nayak and Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu.

Ajith Kumar plays the role of Arjun Kumar IPS. Apart from Ajith and Huma Qureshi, Valimai has Kartikeya Gummakonda as the antagonist. Bani J, Sumithra, Yogi Babu, Chaitra Reddy, Pavel Navageethan and Pugazh have been roped in to play supporting roles.

Valimai was originally planned for release in Tamil and Telugu languages only. However, the makers decided to dub it and released it in Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada as well.

Also Read: Valimai to Hey Sinamika: Kollywood back in action, Tamil movies to look forward to in February