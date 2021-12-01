Valimai: Ajith Kumar's second single titled 'Mother Song' out on Dec 5; Check out touching poster & promo

Ajith Kumar's Valimai is one of the most awaited and highly anticipated films of the South. After the first, which was released in August, today the makers announced the details of the second single. Titled Mother Song, it will release on December 5 at 6: 30 PM, sung by Sid Sriram. The new poster shows Ajith pressing his mother's legs.

The next song from Valimai is going to be an emotional song dedicated to all the mothers and is crooned by Sid Sriram. The song is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and will release on Friday.

According to reports, December will be the month for Ajith's fans as makers have reportedly planned to take off the promotions to entertain the fans. It is highly anticipated that the release date of the film is expected to be unveiled officially with a stylish poster soon.

Valimai is touted to be a masala entertainer and is expected to be high on stunts and action sequences. The film is directed by H. Vinoth, who directed Ajith’s previous film Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of the Bollywood film Pink.

Valimai also features Huma Qureshi as the leading lady and Kartikeya Gummakonda, who will play the role of the antagonist. The film will hit the theatres in 2021, although the makers are yet to announce an official release date.