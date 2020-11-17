Valimai: Ajith’s latest pics in a formal look go viral as fans request updates on H Vinod’s cop drama

While fans are asking for updates from the makers of Thala Ajith's Valimai, photos of the actor have surfaced online.

It has been a while since the makers of Thala Ajith’s Valimai updated their fans with an official update about the film. While almost all the upcoming Kollywood films have send some updates or the other, the makers of Valimai are yet to treat their fans. With this, Twitterati has been requesting for updates. Now, photos of Thala Ajith have surfaced online, where he can be seen dapper in a formal outfit.

Meanwhile, some reports suggest that the makers have wrapped up the shooting schedule this week and Ajith even celebrated Diwali on the sets of the film. However, no photo has surfaced online to support the claim. A couple of months back, producer Boney Kapoor assured during an interview that the film will not have a direct release on OTT platform, after which there have been no official updates.

Also Read: Arya shares PHOTOS as he travels for the first time after lockdown to join the sets of Sundar C’s Aranmanai 3

See the photos here:

Initially, the film was planned for a Diwali 2020 release. However, due to the pandemic situation, the shooting was brought to a halt. While Tollywood and Sandalwood films have started shooting, there is no official update on the Kollywood films’ resumption of shooting. About the film’s cast and crew, hearsay has that the film will have three female leads. , Ileana D'Cruz and will reportedly be seen as female leads. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, the cop thriller is one of the most expected Kollywood movies.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×