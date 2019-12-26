Valimai: Ajith starrer to kick-start Chennai shooting schedule soon

According to media reports, Ajith starrer Vailmai, has wrapped up the shooting schedule in Hyderabad. The shooting schedule in Chennai will apparently start soon.

The Hyderabad leg of Valimai’s shooting was wrapped up on Friday. Valaimai, which marks the second collaboration of Thala Ajith and director H Vinoth will kick-start shooting in Chennai soon, say media reports. While photos and videos of actors from sets of various movies are being circulated on social media, the makers of Valimai are focused not leaking Ajith's look from the film before an official release. Reports say that the makers have banned cell phones on the sets to prevent photos from getting leaked. Apparently, the supporting cast and technicians have been asked not to use mobile phones on location.

Produced by Boney Kapoor, Vailmai has Ajith playing the role of a cop. It was recently revealed that will be seen as the female lead in the movie. The film went on floors on December 13 and huge sets were erupted in Hyderabad for the first shooting schedule in which a couple of fight sequences were apparently shot.

Meanwhile, Ajith started 2019 with his family drama Viswasam and ended the year with a super-hit film Ner Konda Parvai, which again was produced by Boney Kapoor. Ner Konda Parvai was a Tamil remake of National award winning Hindi movie Pink. Viswasam had a box office clash with Rajinikanth starrer Petta as both the movies were released on the same date. While Ner Konda Parvai was directed by H Vinoth, Viswasam was directed by Siruthai Siva. Watch this space for more updates!

Credits :Times Of India

