Valimai: Ajith suffers injuries while performing a bike stunt in Chennai

Thala Ajith is known for his perfection and can go to any extent to get into the skin of his character. According to reports, Ajith has suffered minor injuries on the sets of Valimai while performing bike stunts.
After Nerkonda Paarvai, as we all know, actor Ajith Kumar is working with director H Vinoth once again for their upcoming film, Valimai. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and fans can't wait to know what's in the stores next. The shooting of the film went on floors last year in November and the team recently wrapped up the important schedule in Chennai. Well, Thala Ajith is known for his perfection and can go to any extent to get into the skin of his character. According to reports, Ajith has suffered minor injuries on the sets of the film while performing bike stunts. 

A bike chase scene has left him injured. However, he did not stop the shoot. Despite facing injuries, Ajith continued to shoot and wrapped up the Chennai schedule before going on a break. The Tamil star will be taking rest for a few days before commencing Hyderabad schedule of Valimai. Ajith's fans can't keep calm and have been wishing him a speedy recovery. Valimai is produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP. The music of the film is being composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

#GetWellSoonTHALA is trending on Twitter as fans have been showing their concern for their favourite star, Ajith.

Reportedly, Ajith will be seen in never before avatar for his upcoming film. The Viswasam star is one of the biggest actors in Kollywood and after back to back hits, fans can't wait to catch their favourite star on the big screen again. 

