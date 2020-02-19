Valimai: Ajith suffers injuries while performing a bike stunt in Chennai

Thala Ajith is known for his perfection and can go to any extent to get into the skin of his character. According to reports, Ajith has suffered minor injuries on the sets of Valimai while performing bike stunts.

After Nerkonda Paarvai, as we all know, actor Ajith Kumar is working with director H Vinoth once again for their upcoming film, Valimai. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and fans can't wait to know what's in the stores next. The shooting of the film went on floors last year in November and the team recently wrapped up the important schedule in Chennai. Well, Thala Ajith is known for his perfection and can go to any extent to get into the skin of his character. According to reports, Ajith has suffered minor injuries on the sets of the film while performing bike stunts.

A bike chase scene has left him injured. However, he did not stop the shoot. Despite facing injuries, Ajith continued to shoot and wrapped up the Chennai schedule before going on a break. The Tamil star will be taking rest for a few days before commencing Hyderabad schedule of Valimai. Ajith's fans can't keep calm and have been wishing him a speedy recovery. Valimai is produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP. The music of the film is being composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

#GetWellSoonTHALA is trending on Twitter as fans have been showing their concern for their favourite star, Ajith. Looks like Thala Ajith has gotten injured while shooting for his upcoming film #Valimai Hoping he recovers soon! #GetWellSoonTHALA — CoolKollywood (@CoolKollywood) February 19, 2020

#Valimai Minor Injury to #ThalaAjith during #Valimai shooting. Let's Pray and Wish him for a speedy recovery

Note : The only Actor who did his own Risky Stunts without the use of any stund doubles..!!#Valimai | #ValimaiDiwali #GetWellSoonTHALA pic.twitter.com/yEq3YqHfPk — Gopinath (@Gopi_nath_06) February 19, 2020

#GetWellSoonThala

Thala Ajith Injured In Small Accident On Valimai Sets #Thala Totally He Always Fine Guys #Chennai Schedule Full ah Mudunjiduchi! Next #Hydrabad Shooting Soon .

Update Expect This Month

Get Ready #AJITHIans — (@ThalaRajesh_) February 19, 2020

#GetWellSoonThala don't do any risky stunt thala — Nirmalkumar (@nirmalkmr5) February 19, 2020

Thala Ajith was shooting for a bike-chase sequence in the city when his vehicle skidded.

He Recover in Next Few Days ! He joins Next Schedule in Hyderabad ! ( Don't Believe Other rumours )#Valimai #Thala #Ajith — PremKumar PRO (@PremKumarOffl) February 19, 2020

Reportedly, Ajith will be seen in never before avatar for his upcoming film. The Viswasam star is one of the biggest actors in Kollywood and after back to back hits, fans can't wait to catch their favourite star on the big screen again.

