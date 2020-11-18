  1. Home
Valimai: Ajith to take a month's break before resuming the next phase of shooting

Ajith is currently gearing up for his next project which is the action thriller titled Valimai. It has been directed by H Vinoth.
While fans are eagerly waiting to get some update about Ajith’s project Valimai, a TOI report states that the shooting for the movie is underway at the Ramoji film city in Hyderabad. Recently, a few pictures of the actor went viral online that once again made his followers go berserk regarding the movie’s progress. Now, if media reports are to be believed, the current schedule of Valimai has been completed and the next one will begin a month later. 

Yes, you heard it right. The makers will resume the next schedule of the project only after a month. That is because Ajith will reportedly take a break before beginning the next phase. It is said that the South star and the team did not take a holiday on Diwali and gave their full dedication to the present schedule. Ajith has reportedly also taken to time to match his character in the same. Reports state that director H Vinoth is content with the outcome of the visuals.

However, an official confirmation on the part of the makers is yet to come regarding its latest progress. Valimai reportedly includes some high-octane action sequences. Apart from Ajith, it also features Huma Qureshi, Karthkeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu, and others in pivotal roles. The action-thriller has been backed by Boney Kapoor who had earlier collaborated with the superstar for Nerkonda Paarvai. Meanwhile, Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the movie. By having a look at the current progress, one can easily figure out that Valimai will be released next year. 

Also Read: Valimai: Ajith’s latest pics in a formal look go viral as fans request updates on H Vinod’s cop drama

