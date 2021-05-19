Valimai: Ajith will leave audience amazed with outstanding stunt sequences REVEALS RK Suresh

RK Suresh recently learnt that Valimai will be high on action sequences and it will be a landmark film in Ajith Kumar's career.

Thala Ajith starrer Valimai is one of the much-awaited Tamil films of the year. The film has been the talk of the town since the inception as moviegoers can't wait to know what's next in store for them. Adding more excitement for the film, producer and actor RK Suresh spilled the beans about Ajith's action sequences in Valimai. RK Suresh recently learnt that Valimai will be high on action sequences and it will be a landmark film in Ajith Kumar's career.

Speaking to Times Of India, he revealed, "Ajith sir has done some outstanding stunt sequences for 'Valimai', and it will be a landmark film in his career", shared RK Suresh. RK Suresh is a big Ajith fan and he can't wait to see his favourite star on the big screen. Meanwhile, due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, the Spain of the film has been rescheduled. The makers of the film have ensured that the wait will be worth it.

In an exclusive conversation earlier, producer Boney Kapoor promised fans will be more than happy with Ajith starrer. "I am sure, the fans would be more than happy with the film. I have heard the subject; I have seen the rushes and the scale of the stuff that Vinoth (director) has shot. I have been on the sets multiple times, and Ajith has put in a lot of efforts to do all the stunts by himself – from riding the bike to the wheely and everything else."

The first look of Thala Ajith from Valimai was scheduled to release on May 1, as his 50th birthday gift for the fans. However, the makers decided to postpone due to the current situation in the country.

"We had announced that we would be releasing the first look of our film 'Valimai' on May 1, 2021, to coincide with Shri Ajith Kumar's 50th birthday. At the time of making the announcement, none of us had even anticipated that the 2nd wave of Coronavirus would spread across India like a tsunami. At this moment, lakhs of Indians are affected by financial hardship and emotional trauma due to loss of family members and friends," read the statement.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Times Of India

Share your comment ×