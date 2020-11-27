Valimai: Ajith's latest BTS PHOTO from the sets sends his fans into a frenzy

Ajith starrer Valimai has been directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. It also features Karthikeya Gummakonda and Huma Qureshi.

Ajith’s fans have been eagerly waiting to get some updates regarding his upcoming movie Valimai. It has already been reported earlier that the shooting of the much-awaited project is underway. However, fans of the superstar were recently worried upon hearing the news about his bike stunt going wrong on the sets. He is said to have lost control and fallen off the bike while performing a stunt in the same. The actor has reportedly sustained minor injuries after the accident.

Meanwhile, a new leaked BTS picture from the sets is currently doing rounds on social media and the fans have gone berserk over the same. One can see Thala Ajith riding a bike in the same while trying to do a ‘wheelie’ like a pro! Clad in an all-black outfit, the South star looks like a real stuntman as he gives the shot with his helmet on. As soon as this picture was shared on social media, comments began pouring in from across the country.

Check out the BTS picture below:

It has been also stated in multiple reports that Ajith has been doing most of the risky scenes himself as he does not want to use body doubles for the same. Talking about Valimai, it happens to be an action thriller that has been directed by H. Vinoth and helmed by Boney Kapoor. Interestingly, Ajith has already worked with Kapoor in Nerkonda Paarvai which was a remake of the Hindi movie Pink. The current movie also features and Karthikeya Gummakonda in pivotal roles.

